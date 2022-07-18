Del Pacifico Wild Blue Mexican Shrimp Available at Gelson’s

ENCINO, CA – Known for their curated selection of high-quality products from around the world, Gelson’s is highlighting Del Pacifico’s wild-caught blue Mexican shrimp at all of their 27 locations with a special 25% off promotion from July 22nd to 24th.

Caught off the western coast of Mexico, Del Pacifico’s wild-caught blue Mexican shrimp are sustainable, chemical and preservative free and completely traceable. The shrimp are caught using artisanal panga boats that are powered by the winds and tide to drift a ‘suripera’ net, one of the best and most sustainable ways to catch shrimp. They are also processed, flash-frozen once and shipped the same day they are caught to ensure and preserve the freshness and premium quality of the shrimp.

By purchasing Del Pacifico shrimp you are also supporting the preservation of small-scale fishing operations and the communities in which they serve. The shrimp is fair-trade certified which means a premium from all purchases is returned directly to the fishers themselves. Currently, a portion of the premium must be spent on environmental conservation projects and the remainder can be spent as the fishermen and community see fit, anything from adding air conditioning to schools, to cleaning up plastics from the ocean water.

“Del Pacifico’s wild blue Mexican shrimp aligns perfectly with what type of seafood we want to offer our customers. It’s clean, sustainable, fair trade certified and delicious,” said Fernando Moreno, Meat and Seafood Buyer for Gelson’s. “It’s a great time for customers to take advantage of the special promo and discover how versatile this shrimp is. The sweet, succulent taste and crisp, snappy texture make them a great option for all types of occasions and recipes from shrimp cocktail and ceviche to pasta dishes or tossing them on the grill.”

Customers can find Del Pacifico wild blue Mexican shrimp at the seafood counter at all Gelson’s locations, as well as packaged in the frozen seafood section. For more information or to find the Gelson’s store nearest you, visit their store locator here. To learn more about Del Pacifico, visit delpacificoseafoods.com.

ABOUT DEL PACIFICO SEAFOODS

Del Pacifico Seafoods was founded in 2014 with the mission to produce the world’s highest quality shrimp using the most sustainable methods of harvest and processing that exist today. Working in close collaboration with artisanal fishermen, offering them a fair chance to compete in the global seafood market, has allowed them to promote sustainable fishing practices and bring the world’s best shrimp to new markets. In addition to the Fair Trade and Friend of the Sea certifications, they are also certified BRC and ASC. For more information, visit www.delpacificoseafoods.com and follow Del Pacifico on Facebook and Instagram.

About Gelson’s

Celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2021, Gelson’s operates 27 full-service specialty grocery stores in Southern California. Each Gelson’s Market features the full amenities of a traditional supermarket, with the local flavor of a neighborhood market. Their high standards – for quality, value and freshness; unsurpassed service; and attention to detail – define the ultimate grocery shopping experience. With over 70 years’ experience, Gelson’s in-house experts know Southern California’s lifestyle and are driven to find only the best foods and exclusive values for their customers. Gelson’s is particularly known for flavorful, hand-selected produce, the best and freshest cuts of meat and seafood, and Chef-prepared signature recipes. This experience is rounded out by professionally designed floral arrangements, and a convenient selection of the highest quality grocery items. Find out why Life Tastes Better Here® at https://gelsons.com.