Denver Seafood Distributor Acquired in Latest Foodservice Consolidation Deal

Greg Avery, Denver Business Journal Seafood March 30, 2022

A Denver-based regional seafood distributor is being acquired by a larger, family-owned food service company in the second recent deal consolidating suppliers to restaurants and markets.

Northeast Seafood Products Inc., which has delivered fish and other seafood to Colorado restaurants since 1980, is being acquired by What Chefs Want, which plans to make Northeast Seafood a major part of a seafood division in the larger distribution business.

It’s the third acquisition in Colorado since 2019 for What Chefs Want, based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company also owns the Freshpack Produce and Growers Organic Produce wholesale food service businesses in Denver.

Seafood

Outbreak Investigation of Salmonella Thompson – Seafood (October 2021) Do not eat, sell, or serve Recalled Seafood Sold in Colorado

FDA Seafood October 11, 2021

The FDA, along with CDC and state and local partners, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella Thompson infections linked to seafood manufactured or processed by Northeast Seafood Products, Inc. of Denver, CO. According to CDC, the majority of sick people are either Colorado residents or reported traveling to Colorado during the week they got sick. Only two people did not report traveling to Colorado during the week they got sick.