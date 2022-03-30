Denver Seafood Distributor Acquired in Latest Foodservice Consolidation Deal

A Denver-based regional seafood distributor is being acquired by a larger, family-owned food service company in the second recent deal consolidating suppliers to restaurants and markets.

Northeast Seafood Products Inc., which has delivered fish and other seafood to Colorado restaurants since 1980, is being acquired by What Chefs Want, which plans to make Northeast Seafood a major part of a seafood division in the larger distribution business.

It’s the third acquisition in Colorado since 2019 for What Chefs Want, based in Louisville, Kentucky. The company also owns the Freshpack Produce and Growers Organic Produce wholesale food service businesses in Denver.

