Detroit Food Distributor Shuttering All Operations and Laying Off 1,500

A nationwide distributor of beef, poultry, pork, and dozens of other food products headquartered in Detroit is shutting down all of its operations and facilities across several states, resulting in 1,500 layoffs.

Harvest Sherwood Food Distributors, located in northwest Detroit, has so far issued WARN (Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act) notices in Michigan, Florida, and Oregon, where it has operations, the Free Press has learned.

Its Detroit operations at 12499 Evergreen Road will shut down and 255 people will be permanently laid off, the company stated in the WARN notice.

“All employees are expected to remain on payroll and benefits through April 21, 2025,” the notice stated.

