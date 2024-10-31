Dickie’s Seafood Goes Out of Business, Looks to Sell Longtime Northside Facility

Unable to fully regain its momentum after a 2020 fire gutted its longtime Northside facility, Dickie’s Seafood has boiled its last shrimp.

The nearly 50-year-old Richmond company, known for its deviled crab and boiled shrimp that was sold in grocery stores, has ceased operations and is in the process of selling off its assets, including its 16,000-square-foot building at 1508 Brook Road.

Frank Fay, Dickie’s CEO, told BizSense in an interview earlier this month that the closure was due to a combination of factors sparked by the fire, related legal battles with insurance companies, the pandemic’s effects on the economy and subsequent consumer inflation.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Richmond BizSense