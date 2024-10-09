Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program is Accepting Applications

The Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program is dedicated to ensuring that diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of every action and every decision. We know that having varied perspectives helps generate better ideas to solve the complex problems of a changing world. To be effective stewards we must ensure our programs reflect the communities in which we live, work, and play. The longevity and success of our system depends on creating a culture that is welcoming and inclusive of all.

The application period for the 2025 Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program is now open. All of the application details are outlined in the FY25 Notice of Funding Opportunity. This will be the first year with a pre-application process that will be due on October 31, 2024. Visit the FAQs for more details about the new application process.

An informational webinar about the FY2025 NOAA Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program funding announcement will be held on October 15, 2024 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.

The Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program provides support for master’s and doctoral degrees in oceanography, marine biology, maritime archaeology—these may include but are not limited to ocean and/or coastal: engineering, social science, marine education, marine stewardship, cultural anthropology, and resource management disciplines—and particularly encourages women and members of minority groups to apply.

In order to have a competitive application for the Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program, you need to demonstrate academic excellence and financial need. It is recommended that you review the following bullets to assess whether or not you should apply for this scholarship.