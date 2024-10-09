Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program is Accepting Applications

The Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program is dedicated to ensuring that diversity, equity, and inclusion are at the core of every action and every decision. We know that having varied perspectives helps generate better ideas to solve the complex problems of a changing world. To be effective stewards we must ensure our programs reflect the communities in which we live, work, and play. The longevity and success of our system depends on creating a culture that is welcoming and inclusive of all.
The application period for the 2025 Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program is now open. All of the application details are outlined in the FY25 Notice of Funding Opportunity. This will be the first year with a pre-application process that will be due on October 31, 2024. Visit the FAQs for more details about the new application process.
An informational webinar about the FY2025 NOAA Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program funding announcement will be held on October 15, 2024 at 2:00 PM Pacific Time.
The Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program provides support for master’s and doctoral degrees in oceanography, marine biology, maritime archaeology—these may include but are not limited to ocean and/or coastal: engineering, social science, marine education, marine stewardship, cultural anthropology, and resource management disciplines—and particularly encourages women and members of minority groups to apply.
In order to have a competitive application for the Dr. Nancy Foster Scholarship Program, you need to demonstrate academic excellence and financial need. It is recommended that you review the following bullets to assess whether or not you should apply for this scholarship.
- Your research proposal aligns closely with NOAA’s mission, with particular emphasis on meeting the science priorities of the NOAA Office of National Marine Sanctuaries. This is worth up to 30 points of your full application score.
- Your financial need statement documents a strong financial need due to challenges, hardships, or other information through a compelling personal narrative. This is worth up to 25 points of your full application score.
- You have exceptional letters of recommendation. This is worth up to 10 points of your full application score.
- Historically, proposals that do not support the science or education priorities of NOAA’s National Marine Sanctuary System do not rank as high.
- If you are in the last year of your Masters or Ph.D. program, it is not advised to apply for this scholarship.