Dr. Nomi Prins to Keynote Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America  

Portland, Maine – Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America, the largest seafood trade event in North America, produced by Diversified, announced Dr. Nomi Prins as its 2025 keynote speaker. Dr. Prins, PhD, a macro-economist, geopolitical financial expert and best-selling author, will provide an economic outlook for the seafood industry and a tailored discussion around topics including tariff policies and regulations and its impacts on the North American and global supply chain, energy prices, sustainability, AI, traceability and more. The keynote address titled, “Riding the Waves: Navigating Economic, Energy, and Trade Policies Impacting the Seafood Industry in 2025,” will take place at the event in Boston on Sunday, March 16 in room 153CB at 11:15am EST and is open to all attendees with a badge.

“Dr. Prins’ background as a Wall Street executive and successful author with a deep knowledge of finance, economics and politics makes her a great addition to our event as keynote speaker,” said Wynter Courmont, Vice President of Seafood at Diversified. “Dr. Prins is highly effective in tailoring her discussions for diverse audiences and we are thrilled to have her unique viewpoint on the complex topics impacting the seafood industry.”

Dr. Prins has held key positions on Wall Street including as a managing director at Goldman Sachs, a senior managing director at Bear Stearns in London, a strategist at Lehman Brothers and an analyst at the Chase Manhattan Bank. She has been an expert witness to the US Senate and has advised US and international government officials on matters spanning finance, economics, banking and infrastructure and energy development financing. She is a board member of rare earth elements mining company, Meteoric Resources, and on the advisory boards for the National Infrastructure Bank and Ethical Markets.

Dr. Prins is the author of seven books, including Collusion, All the Presidents’ Bankers, and Permanent Distortion. Her articles have been published in major outlets including Fortune, Forbes, the Guardian, the New York Times, and the Nation. She is a regular guest on media outlets including CNBC, C-SPAN, BBC, CNN, MSNBC, Fox Business, and Bloomberg.

She received her B.S. in Math from SUNY, M.S. in Statistics and Operations Research from New York University, and PhD in International Strategic Studies with an International Political Economy specialization from the Federal University of Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil.

Seafood industry buyers and professionals can learn more about Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America and register to attend by visiting seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Seafood Expo North America/Seafood Processing North America

Seafood Expo North America/ Seafood Processing North America is North America’s largest seafood exposition. Thousands of buyers and suppliers from around the world attend the annual, three-day exhibition to meet, network and do business. Attending buyers represent importers, exporters, wholesalers, restaurants, supermarkets, hotels, and other retail and foodservice companies. Exhibiting suppliers offer the newest seafood products, processing and packaging equipment, and services available in the seafood market. The exposition is sponsored by the National Fisheries Institute. SeafoodSource is the official media. The exposition is produced by Diversified, the international leader in seafood-industry expositions and media. For more information, visit: www.seafoodexpo.com/north-america.

About Diversified

Diversified is a global B2B events and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow. The company serves as a trusted partner across several industries including active lifestyle, business management, clean energy, commercial marine, healthcare, seafood, technology and more. Established in 1949 and headquartered in Portland, Maine, the global company has divisions and offices around the world in Australia, Canada, Hong Kong and the United Kingdom. Diversified is a third-generation, family-owned business. For more information, visit: www.divcom.com.