DS Smith Drypack Solution Benefits Seafood Industry

Processors see improved sustainability, reduced costs and ability to phase out plastics

ATLANTA — DS Smith, a leading fiber-based packaging manufacturer, which was acquired by International Paper in 2025, is helping seafood processors reduce costs and CO2 emissions through its DryPack seafood box. DryPack is a 100% water-resistant, box that, when packed with ice, can keep fresh fish below 40 degrees Fahrenheit for over 40 hours in cold chain operations. The high-performance product is shipped to processors flat, saving on incoming freight costs and fuel emissions. DryPack is FBA-approved and 100% recyclable.

Sustainability and cost savings advantages

DryPack is the only container board seafood box approved for air freight by the International Air Transport Association, giving seafood processors the ability to safely ship fresh fish for short and long distances. The boxes ship flat to seafood processors – requiring less space than traditional boxes – and are easy and quick to assemble manually or with the use of automation equipment.

“DS Smith is changing how the seafood industry delivers seafood, salmon and other fish from catch to customers with DryPack, a proven, 100% recyclable, fiber-based box that meets uncompromising standards and stands up to the rigor of processing and transportation,” said Cheryl Holliday, Director, Marketing for DS Smith, North America.

DS Smith is now manufacturing DryPack boxes at its U.S. specialty packaging plants using its patented and proven Greencoat® technology – a food-safe, moisture-resistant, recyclable coated box solution that has USDA, CFIA, FDA and FBA certifications. In addition to seafood packaging, the technology is used in the fresh poultry and produce industries to replace traditional wax-coated boxes.

Norwegian DS Smith customer Kvarøy Arctic – a family-owned salmon producer located on an island inside the Arctic Circle – depends on DryPack’s recyclability and reliability as a water-resistant and versatile packaging solution. According to the company’s CEO, Alf-Gøran Knutsen, “Our packaging in corrugated board is a win for both the environment and our brand.”

This patented seafood box – a past design winner of the World Packaging Association’s WorldStar Award – is on display at the Seafood Expo in Boston, March 16-18, where DS Smith is exhibiting in booth #2467.

Driving circularity and reducing waste

With DryPack, DS Smith is furthering its ambition to help replace plastic in the packaging space. Driven by its Now and Next sustainability strategy and working in partnership with customers, DS Smith has replaced more than 1 billion plastics.

The company is committed to supporting a transition to the Circular Economy, reducing waste and pollution, and helping keep materials in use for longer. DS Smith creates 100% recyclable or reusable packaging, helping customers design out plastics. DS Smith has also created more than 30,000 circular-ready projects through its industry-leading Circular Design Metrics, a design analysis tool that helps customers drive sustainability performance.

For more information about DryPack, visit www.dssmith.com/us.

About DS Smith:

DS Smith, which was acquired by International Paper in 2025, is a leading provider of sustainable fiber-based packaging worldwide, which is supported by recycling and papermaking operations. It plays a central role in the value chain across sectors including e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods and industrials. Through its purpose of “Redefining Packaging for a Changing World” and its Now and Next sustainability strategy, DS Smith is committed to leading the transition to the circular economy, while delivering more circular solutions for its customers and wider society – replacing problem plastics, taking carbon out of supply chains and providing innovative recycling solutions. Its bespoke box-to-box in 14 days model, design capabilities and innovation strategy sit at the heart of this response.

About International Paper

International Paper (NYSE: IP; LSE: IPC) is the global leader in sustainable packaging solutions. With company headquarters in Memphis, Tennessee, USA, and EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) headquarters in London, UK, we employ more than 65,000 team members and serve customers around the world with operations in more than 30 countries. Together with our customers, we make the world safer and more productive, one sustainable packaging solution at a time. Net sales for 2024 were $18.6 billion. In 2025, International Paper acquired DS Smith creating an industry leader focused on the attractive and growing North American and EMEA regions. Additional information can be found by visiting www.internationalpaper.com.

