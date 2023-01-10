Dungeness Crab Harvest Delayed Off WA, OR Coast

Hal Bernton, Seattle Times Seafood January 10, 2023

The prime Dungeness crab harvest grounds stretching from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 due to surveys that found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells.

The Friday announcement was made through a policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The late start to the 2022-2023 commercial season is a disappointment to crabbers. Last season, the crab’s meat condition enabled a Dec. 1, 2021, start to the harvest.

