Dungeness Crab Harvest Delayed Off WA, OR Coast

The prime Dungeness crab harvest grounds stretching from Klipsan Beach, Washington, to Cape Falcon, Oregon, will not open until Feb. 1 due to surveys that found legal-sized males still lacked enough recoverable meat in their shells.

The Friday announcement was made through a policy group that includes the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.

The late start to the 2022-2023 commercial season is a disappointment to crabbers. Last season, the crab’s meat condition enabled a Dec. 1, 2021, start to the harvest.

