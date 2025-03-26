East Coast Seafood Announces Adoption of HPP Technology, Unlocking New Value-Add Seafood Product Capabilities

MIAMI — East Coast Seafood, a global leader in the seafood industry, has acquired a new Hiperbaric high pressure processing (HPP) machine to innovate its product offerings and meet growing consumer demand while maintaining exceptional quality and safety standards.

HPP is an all-natural, cold-pasteurization method that preserves seafood by subjecting it to extreme water pressure rather than heat, allowing products to retain their fresh characteristics and maximum nutritional value. Within the seafood sector, this revolutionary technology delivers on two primary applications:

Automated Meat Extraction of Crustaceans and Bivalves

Superior Meat Extraction: Achieves 100% meat extraction from crustaceans, bivalves, and mollusks without manual shucking



Achieves 100% meat extraction from crustaceans, bivalves, and mollusks without manual shucking Microbial Control: Effectively inactivates harmful pathogens specific to shellfish, including Vibrio and Norovirus



Effectively inactivates harmful pathogens specific to shellfish, including Vibrio and Norovirus Process Efficiency: Dramatically reduces labor costs while improving yield and raw qualities

Post-Packaging Benefits of Raw and Cooked Seafood Products

Extended Shelf Life: Increases shelf life for raw fish fillets and ready-to-eat seafood products



Increases shelf life for raw fish fillets and ready-to-eat seafood products Pathogen Inactivation: Eliminates foodborne pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli, as well as spoilage microorganisms



Eliminates foodborne pathogens such as Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli, as well as spoilage microorganisms Clean Label Appeal: Eliminates the need for chemical preservatives, supporting consumer demand for natural products

Founded in 1981, East Coast Seafood has built an unrivaled reputation as a global leader in North American scallops, lobster, value-added and other seafood. The Company operates two state-of-the art BRC facilities with MSC, ASC, BAP, and Social Responsibility approvals, with Ready to Eat and High Risk capabilities. These combined 152,000 square feet facilities on New Bedford’s working waterfront distribute products throughout the United States, Europe, and Asia.

“As demand for our seafood products continues to rise, we need a supporting production solution that fosters innovation while solving challenges in our supply chain and upholding the highest standards of safety, nutrition, taste, and quality our customers trust,” said Bob Blais, CEO of East Coast Seafood. “Hiperbaric’s HPP system has exceeded our expectations on all fronts, and their exceptional scientific support has been invaluable. We look forward to a long and successful partnership as we continue to grow our business together.”

“We are thrilled to support East Coast Seafood’s impressive growth with the supply of our HPP machine, the safest and most reliable on the market,” said Roberto Peregrina, Hiperbaric USA Executive Director. “Through the use of HPP, East Coast Seafood can maximize quality, food safety, and operational efficiency as they bring their nutritious seafood products to new customers across the globe.”

About Hiperbaric

Hiperbaric is the world’s leading supplier of high pressure processing (HPP) equipment for the food industry. Since its inception in 1999, Hiperbaric has designed, developed, produced and marketed the best high pressure processing equipment internationally. The company is recognized for its reliability, customer support, teamwork and continuous effort in R&D.

Hundreds of companies worldwide use Hiperbaric equipment for the processing of juices and beverages, meat, fish and shellfish, fruits and vegetables, dairy and prepared dishes. A highly versatile technology, HPP can be applied to a wide range of foods.

With world headquarters in Spain, the company also has an office in Miami to serve its North American market. For more information, visit: www.hiperbaric.com

About East Coast Seafood

East Coast Seafood is headquartered in New Bedford, Massachusetts, serving customers across the United States, Europe, and Asia through partnerships with top foodservice distributors, restaurants, and supermarkets. The company offers branded, private label, and retail seafood products, maintaining a relentless focus on innovation, quality, and reliability across its diverse portfolio of fresh, frozen, and value-added offerings.