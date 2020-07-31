EatOregonSeafood Encourages Consumers to Support Local Fishermen During COVID-19

The Oregon Department of Agriculture (ODA), the Oregon seafood industry and Oregon Sea Grant have launched an initiative called #EatOregonSeafood to encourage Oregonians and Washingtonians to purchase and prepare Oregon seafood at home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Due to restaurant closures worldwide and the resulting reduced commercial demand, Oregon’s seafood industry saw a sharp decrease in sales between March and May. The campaign is an opportunity to support regional fishing families and seafood processors and preserve the industry that delivers fresh, locally caught seafood.

#EatOregonSeafood is recruiting some of the region’s top chefs, foodies, bloggers and influencers to post recipes, photos and cooking videos of their favorite seafood-themed dishes on social media from June through August. This initiative also includes the other experts in preparing seafood at home: Oregon’s fishing families.

