Echo Falls Expands Product Line with New Smoked Yellowfin Tuna

Monroe, WA – Ocean Beauty Seafoods is expanding its Echo Falls smoked seafood product line by introducing a new oakwood smoked yellowfin tuna product. The nation’s leading premium smoked seafood brand, Echo Falls includes a wide range of salmon products in addition to the new tuna offering.

The new product starts with certified sustainable, wild-caught, non-treated yellowfin tuna. The fish is cured with salt and beetroot, then rimmed with black and white sesame seeds before smoking over oak. The result is a gorgeous, bright red color and a rich, silky texture that contrasts perfectly with the crunchy sesame seeds. The new product is packed in 3-ounce pouch with full-color Echo Falls branded printed film in a new blue color that highlights the tuna’s tropical origins and complements the red color of the fish.

The line expansion follows Echo Falls’ strategy of providing more product options for consumers made with their favorite species and flavors. “Smoked seafood has always been a core part of our business and what we do best,” said Ron Christianson, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. “It was a natural decision to provide customers with a distinctive but approachable smoked tuna product, prepared using Echo Falls’ traditional methods.”

Orders for Echo Falls Smoked Yellowfin Tuna can be placed soon for delivery in Fall 2024.

About Echo Falls: Echo Falls is the number one smoked seafood brand in grocery stores across the United States. Echo Falls products start with premium-quality fish that are hand-selected and smoked using time-honored methods. The brand has a long history of innovation and prides itself on authentic sourcing and production methods and transparent labeling of species and product origin. The Echo Falls product line includes both classic traditional smoked seafood items, as well as on-trend flavor options. Learn more at www.echofallsseafoods.com.