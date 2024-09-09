EcoFish – Celebrating 25 Years of Pioneering Sustainable Seafood

EcoFish is celebrating 25 years of pioneering sustainable seafood. Founded by Henry and Lisa Lovejoy in 1999, EcoFish was the first company in the United States to make a 100% commitment to exclusively source only seafood from sustainable fisheries.

Starting in 1999, before sustainable seafood certification existed, EcoFish established their own Seafood Advisory Board, comprised of top scientists from the marine conservation community, who recommended sustainable fisheries the company should support. In the ensuing years, EcoFish Direct sold fresh seafood to the growing number of celebrity chefs nationwide seeking sustainable alternatives. In 2001, EcoFish became the Marine Stewardship Council’s (MSC) first Chain of Custody certified seafood distributor in North America for wild seafood. In 2016, EcoFish added Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) certification, as EcoFish began sourcing products from sustainable aquaculture.

EcoFish has created two award-winning retail brands in its history, all MSC or ASC certified sustainable, with 100% all-Natural ingredients: Henry & Lisa’s Natural Seafood in 2006 and Freshé in 2018. Henry & Lisa’s Natural Seafood products are premium tinned seafood (Alaskan Salmon, European Sardines and US Albacore Tuna) and frozen seafood (Wild Alaskan Salmon Burgers, Salmon Portions, Fish Nuggets and Organic Shrimp).

Freshé is a ground-breaking innovation for the healthy portable snacking marketplace, consisting of globally inspired celebrity chef designed recipes, with tuna or salmon, vegetables, beans, olive oil and spices; all available in a ready-to-eat easy open tins. Produced in Portugal from ingredients primarily sourced on the Iberian Peninsula, Freshé recipes include Barcelona Escalivada, Moroccan Tagine, Sicilian Caponata, Provence Nicoise, among others. Henry & Lisa’s and Freshé are available today in over 3,000 grocery stores nationwide and online through Amazon and Walmart.

EcoFish has won numerous prestigious corporate responsibility awards, including the Marine Stewardship Council’s US Ocean Champion Award (2021), the marine conservation communities Seafood Champion Award (2006), and the Ecological Society of America’s Corporate Responsibility Award (2007). Additionally, EcoFish’s brands have received product quality awards from the Specialty Food Association’s Sofi Awards, and from magazines including Self, People, Good Housekeeping, Prevention, Food and Wine and Women’s Health. National publications have recognized EcoFish and its products for its commitment to sustainability and product quality, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, Fast Company and USA Today.

EcoFish’s Co-Founders Henry and Lisa Lovejoy, state “We are proud to have helped lead a future toward sustainable seafood consumption and are very grateful to the many organizations and folks who have helped us along the way. Ultimately, the future of the oceans depends upon all of us making thoughtful choices”.