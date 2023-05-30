Endangered Whales Causing ‘Mess’ for P.E.I. Lobster Crews Forced to Move Traps

Lobster boat crews on P.E.I.’s North Shore are hoping two endangered right whales scram before they cause further disruption to their livelihoods.

Due to federal protocols, fishers had until Tuesday at 5 p.m. AT to move their gear out of waters deeper than 10 fathoms — about 18 metres — to protect the whales sighted late last week.

The measure will last for 15 days.

“That’s not going to be good,” said Tony Clements, who fishes out of Northport. “Hopefully, the whale[s] will move on by then.”

