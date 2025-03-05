Even the Pickiest Pick SeaPak: New Campaign Brings Fun to Family Meals Ahead of the First Annual National Picky Eaters Day

With a family of adorable otters, a touch of whimsy, and delicious, kid-approved seafood, SeaPak is making meals easier and tastier for parents everywhere.



ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. — When it comes to picky eaters, parents have tried almost every negotiation tactic to get their kids to eat something new. Now with SeaPak’s help, amplified through their Even the Pickiest Pick SeaPak campaign, there’s a delicious new way to win during meals. This fun and creative marketing campaign from America’s No. 1 frozen shrimp brand makes its debut just as Lent begins and right before the newly established National Picky Eaters Day on April 4.

“With our Even the Pickiest Pick SeaPak campaign, we’re showing that shrimp and other seafood can be a real game-changer for families with picky eaters,” said Ciera Womack, Director of Marketing, Seafood at Rich Products Corp., parent company of SeaPak. “And with the launch of National Picky Eaters Day, we’re giving parents a reason to celebrate those little wins. SeaPak’s crispy, kid-approved favorites like Classic Popcorn Shrimp and Crunchy Shrimp Poppers are easy and delicious ways to make mealtimes a success.”

The new holiday, created by SeaPak, celebrates small mealtime victories and helps parents find stress-free ways to expand their kids’ food horizons. Backed by a national survey of 2,000 parents of school-aged children, conducted by Talker Research on behalf of SeaPak, the holiday taps into the universal struggle of picky eating — and offers tasty solutions that even the pickiest eaters will pick.

SeaPak’s survey revealed that parents spend an average of 67 hours a year negotiating with their picky eaters. It also highlighted some of the most common reasons behind food refusals:

37% of parents say veggies are the biggest source of food meltdowns for their children.

33% of kids reject foods based on smell.

32% say no just because of how food looks.

26% of parents used to be picky eaters themselves — and still are today.

While some foods may never fly with certain kids, the survey found that seafood is a real crowd-pleaser: In fact, 32% of parents say their kids always say yes to shrimp.

To help bring these insights to life, SeaPak partnered with creative agency EP+ Co and Jim Henson’s Creature Shop to create The Otterfords, a family of lovable sea otter puppets who know all too well what it’s like to have a picky eater at the table. Sea otters eat 25% of their body weight in food each day, their diet consisting of a tasty seafood medley – that’s about 4 pounds of shrimp daily! Designed by the legendary company behind the Muppets, these charming, shrimp-loving characters star in SeaPak’s latest campaign, proving that sea otters and humans can agree on one thing: Seafood is delicious.

“Our goal has always been to make mealtimes more fun and stress-free,” Womack added. “With The Otterfords, our Even the Pickiest Pick SeaPak campaign, and National Picky Eaters Day, we’re giving parents a lighthearted way to connect with their kids about trying new foods — and showing that seafood is something even picky eaters will pick.”

SeaPak is inviting parents to join the National Picky Eaters Day celebration on April 4 by sharing their successes on social media using #PickyEatersDay, trying a “picky eater-approved” meal with their family, and swapping tips with other parents on how to make meals easier.

For more information on National Picky Eaters Day, visit nationaltoday.com/national-picky-eaters-day/, and to explore picky-eater-friendly seafood options, visit seapak.com.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/seapak/9309951-en-seapak-family-meals-national-picky-eaters-day

