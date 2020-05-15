Executive Order on Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth Stirs Controversy Within Gulf Seafood Industry

A recent executive order on Promoting American Seafood Competitiveness and Economic Growth potentially broadens markets for the Gulf seafood industry, as well as stirred controversy within the its seafood community.

The presidential mandates within the order are aimed at enhancing the competitiveness of U.S. seafood in the marketplace. It has also drawn criticism by some environmentalists and fishing groups in the Gulf who believe it could potentially disrupt the fragile ecosystems.

The new order mandates the removal of unnecessary regulatory barriers restricting aquaculture in federal waters.

