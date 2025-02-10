FAI Academy Launches Free Online Course to Improve Tilapia Welfare and Sustainability

Global Seafood Alliance Seafood February 10, 2025

Photo Credit: Darryl Jory

FAI’s latest online course helps fish farmers improve tilapia welfare, boost productivity and promote sustainability in global aquaculture

FAI has launched a new free online training course to enhance tilapia welfare. Available globally through the FAI Academy learning portal, the course – “Tilapia Behaviour and Welfare Indicators: From Foraging to Humane Slaughter” – is designed to help aquaculture professionals improve fish welfare, increase farm productivity and adopt more sustainable practices.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Global Seafood Alliance

