Famed Celebrity Chef Nancy Fuller to Keynote Third GAPP Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, Wash.—Food Network-famed Chef Nancy Fuller will deliver the Surimi-themed keynote address at its third annual meeting, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced today. Fuller, the well-known host of her show Farmhouse Rules and renowned judge on Food Network’s Holiday and Spring Baking Championships, partnered last year with GAPP and Trident to introduce surimi seafood game-day recipes to consumers during the popular Super Bowl season. Fuller will share her learnings from that campaign and offer advice on the future of surimi seafood products at this year’s meeting, which is being held virtually, on October 27th.

“Chef Fuller knows what her audience wants and has worked extensively with surimi seafood through her work for Trident Seafoods and our Partnership Program,” said Craig Morris, Chief Executive Officer of GAPP. “Who better to deliver our keynote address about how to harness surimi seafood’s ‘star power’ than a star herself—someone with firsthand knowledge to share about the products, the recipes and the changing consumer.”

The Keynote Session, made possible thanks to the generous sponsorship of the Annual Meeting Title Sponsor, Glacier Fish Company, will take place during the second half of the Annual Meeting which is dedicated to the hot topic of surimi seafood: challenges and opportunities. Fuller previously worked with Trident to promote its Louis Kemp Crab Delights line of products, creating one-of-a-kind consumer-friendly recipes like Buffalo Crab Dip to be eaten during the famed food holiday: the Super Bowl.

“I’m excited to continue the partnership with GAPP and share what I’ve learned after creating recipes and introducing consumers to delicious surimi seafood,” said Fuller. “I think there’s a lot of opportunity for the products and the challenge is the positioning—how do we familiarize people with these amazing ingredients.”

“I’m looking forward to Chef Fuller challenging our industry based on her first-hand observations of creating recipes and introducing consumers to surimi seafood products,” added Morris.

The event will begin at 8:00am and last until 1:00pm. Information about the event’s theme and a detailed agenda is available on the GAPP website. GAPP would like to thank its current event sponsors: Glacier Fish Company, Global Seas, the Alaska Seafood Marketing Institute, Neptune Snacks, UniSea, Trans-Ocean, Urner Barry, R3 Consulting, SeaTech and Trans-Ocean. GAPP is still actively seeking sponsors for this important event. Companies interested in sponsoring this event can contact GAPP for more information at info@alaskapollock.org.