FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Oysters from Louisiana Harvest Area 3, Potentially Contaminated with Norovirus

The FDA is expanding the safety alert below after state investigators determined that the recalled oysters were sent to the following additional states: Minnesota (MN), New Jersey (NJ), New York (NY), Pennsylvania (PA) Vermont (VT), and Virginia (VA). As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

February 11, 2025

The FDA is expanding this Safety Alert after state investigators determined the recalled oysters were distributed to the following states: Alabama (AL), Arkansas (AR), Delaware (DE), Florida (FL), Georgia (GA), Kentucky (KY), Louisiana (LA), Maryland (MD), Mississippi (MS), North Carolina (NC), South Carolina (SC), Tennessee (TN), and Texas (TX). The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell, and to dispose of, and consumers not to eat, oysters harvested from Louisiana Area 3 between 1/10/2025 and 2/4/2025, because they may be contaminated with norovirus. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

Audience

Restaurants and food retailers in Alabama (AL), Florida (FL), Louisiana (LA), Maryland (MD), Mississippi (MS), North Carolina (NC), Texas (TX), and any other states that have purchased oysters that were harvested from Louisiana Area 3 from 1/10/2025 through 2/4/2025.

Consumers in AL, FL, LA, MD, MS, NC, TX, and any other states that have purchased oysters that were harvested from Louisiana Area 3 from 1/10/2025 through 2/4/2025.

Product

The implicated products include oysters that were harvested from Louisiana Area 3 from 1/10/2025 through 2/4/2025. The recall includes oysters for the half-shell market, shucked, frozen, breaded and post-harvest processed oysters. The oysters were shipped to distributors and retailers in AL, FL, LA, MD, MS, NC, and TX and may have been distributed to other states as well.

Purpose

The Louisiana Department of Health has issued a recall for certain oysters that were harvested from Louisiana due to an outbreak of norovirus illnesses. The oysters were harvested from Louisiana Area 3 from 1/10/2025 through 2/4/2025. The oysters were shipped to distributors and retailers in AL, FL, LA, MD, MS, NC, and TX and may have been distributed to other states as well. The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of, and consumers not to eat, these oysters following the instruction provided below because they may be contaminated with norovirus.

Oysters contaminated with norovirus can cause illness if eaten, and potentially severe illness in people with compromised immune systems. Food containing norovirus may look, smell, and taste normal. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department. Diarrhea, abdominal cramps, nausea, vomiting, and fever may be associated with gastroenteritis infections caused by norovirus.

Symptoms of Norovirus

People of all ages can get infected and sick with norovirus. The most common symptoms of norovirus are diarrhea, vomiting, nausea, and stomach pain. Other symptoms include fever, headache, and body ache.

A person usually develops symptoms 12 to 48 hours after being exposed to norovirus. Most people with norovirus illness get better within 1 to 3 days.

If you have norovirus illness, you can feel extremely ill, and vomit or have diarrhea many times a day. This can lead to dehydration, especially in young children, older adults, and people with other illnesses. Symptoms of dehydration include decrease in urination, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up. Children who are dehydrated may cry with few or no tears and be unusually sleepy or fussy.

If you think you or someone you are caring for is severely dehydrated, call your healthcare provider.

Summary of Problem and Scope

The Louisiana Department of Health has issued a recall for certain oysters harvested from Louisiana due to an outbreak of norovirus illnesses. The recall includes oysters for the half-shell market, shucked, frozen, breaded and post-harvest processed oysters harvested from Louisiana Area 3 from 1/10/2025 through 2/4/2025. The oysters were shipped to distributors and retailers in AL, FL, LA, MD, MS, NC, and TX and may have been shipped to other states as well. The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of, and consumers not to eat, these oysters, following the instruction provided below because they may be contaminated with norovirus.

FDA Actions

The FDA is issuing this alert advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell, and consumers not to eat, oysters that were harvested from Louisiana Area 3 from 1/10/2025 through 2/4/2025, due to possible norovirus contamination. The oysters were shipped to distributors and retailers in AL, FL, LA, MD, MS, NC, and TX and may have been distributed to other states as well. The investigation is on-going. The FDA is awaiting further information on distribution of these oysters and will continue to monitor the investigation and provide assistance to state authorities as needed. As new information becomes available, the FDA will update the safety alert.

Recommendations for Restaurants and Retailers

Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell these potentially contaminated oysters. Restaurants and retailers should dispose of any of these products by throwing them in the garbage or contacting their distributor to arrange for destruction.

Restaurants and retailers should also be aware that shellfish may be a source of pathogens and should control the potential for cross-contamination of food processing equipment and the food processing environment. Their employees should follow the steps below:

Wash hands with warm water and soap following the cleaning and sanitation process.

Retailers, restaurants, and other food service operators who have processed and packaged any potentially contaminated products need to be concerned about cross-contamination of cutting surfaces and utensils through contact with the potentially contaminated products.

Retailers that have sold bulk product should clean and sanitize the containers used to hold the product.

Regular frequent cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces and utensils used in food preparation may help to minimize the likelihood of cross-contamination.

Recommendations for Consumers

Consumers should not eat these potentially contaminated oysters.

Consumers who have symptoms should contact their health care provider to report their symptoms and receive care.

To report a complaint or adverse event associated with molluscan shellfish, contact ShellfishEpi@fda.hhs.gov.

For additional assistance, visit Get Assistance from the FDA Human Food Program.

