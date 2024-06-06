FDA Advises Restaurants and Retailers Not to Serve or Sell and Consumers Not to Eat Certain Shellfish from Oregon and Washington Potentially Contaminated with Paralytic Shellfish Toxins

FDA Warning Seafood June 6, 2024

The FDA is advising restaurants and food retailers not to serve or sell and to dispose of, and consumers not to eat, oysters and bay clams harvested from growing areas in Netarts Bay and Tillamook Bay, OR harvested on or after 5/28/24, and all shellfish species from growing areas in Willapa Bay, WA: Stony Point, harvested between 5/26/24 and 5/30/24; Bay Center, harvested between 5/29/24 and 5/30/24; and Bruceport, harvested between 5/29/24 and 5/30/24, and distributed to AZ, CA, CO, HI, NV, NY, OR, and WA because they may be contaminated with the toxins that cause paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP).

Molluscan shellfish contaminated with natural toxins from the water in which they lived can cause consumer illness. Most of these toxins are produced by naturally occurring marine algae (phytoplankton). Molluscan shellfish consume the algae which causes the toxins to accumulate in the shellfish’s flesh. Typically, contamination occurs following blooms of the toxic algal species; however, toxin contamination is possible even when algal concentrations are low in certain instances. One of the recognized natural toxin poisoning syndromes that can occur from consuming contaminated molluscan shellfish is paralytic shellfish poisoning (PSP).

PSP is caused by neurotoxins also referred to as saxitoxins or paralytic shellfish toxins (PSTs). Shellfish can retain the toxin for different lengths of time. Some species cleanse themselves of toxins rapidly, whereas others are much slower to remove the toxins. This lengthens the period of time they pose a human health risk from consumption.

Food containing PSTs may look, smell, and taste normal. These toxins cannot be removed by cooking or freezing. Consumers of these products who are experiencing symptoms of illness should contact their healthcare provider and report their symptoms to their local Health Department.

Read the full update

Related Articles

Retail & FoodService

FDA Issues Best Practices on Safe Food Handling and Employee Health in Retail Food Settings During COVID-19 Pandemic

FDA Retail & FoodService April 10, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued information and best practices for retail food stores, restaurants, and pick-up and delivery services during the pandemic to protect workers and customers. Many of these are smart food safety practices that employers can consider at any time. This information is being issued in two convenient formats.

Produce

FDA Releases Overview of Activities Underway to Enhance the Safety of Imported Produce

FDA Produce September 28, 2022

The FDA released its Activities to Enhance the Safety of Imported Produce, which provides an overview of the work underway to advance the safety of produce imported into the United States. This overview follows the 2019 release of the Strategy for the Safety of Imported Food (Import Strategy) which described the agency’s comprehensive approach to enhancing the safety of food imported into the United States.