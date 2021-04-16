FDA Appeals the Rejection of its Approval of Genetically Engineered Salmon

Sebastien Malo, Reuters Seafood April 16, 2021

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has appealed a lower court ruling that said the regulator missed the mark when it approved genetically engineered salmon for U.S. consumption, a filing in the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals showed on Tuesday.

The food regulator is appealing a federal judge’s November ruling that concluded the FDA should have considered the consequences of the fish escaping into the wild and mating with native populations, per the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

