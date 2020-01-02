FDA Names 8 Importers That Might Have Sold Poisonous Fish — 4 Are From South Florida

Fish importers from Miami, Davie and Medley are among eight importers named by the FDA Thursday as possibly bringing in fish that’s causing scombrotoxin fish poisoning.

“FDA has determined that recalls of yellowfin tuna supplied by Truong Phu Xanh Co., LTD have not effectively removed potentially harmful products from the market,” Thursday’s FDA statement read. “These firms are being named to effectuate the removal of product from the market due to the reporting of additional illnesses linked to product from Truong Phu Xanh.”

The South Florida companies named: Miami’s Aquabest Seafood; Mical Seafood from Davie; and Medley companies Gamma Seafood and Alfa International Seafood. Companies from elsewhere: Northern Fisheries of Rhode Island; Worldwide Seafood Products of New Jersey; California companies J. DeLuca Fish Company (San Pedro) and Sym-Pac International (Corona).

