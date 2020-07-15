FDA: Use of The Seafood List to Determine Acceptable Seafood Names Final Compliance Policy Guide Sec. 540.750

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is issuing a final Compliance Policy Guide (CPG) entitled, “Use of The Seafood List to Determine Acceptable Seafood Names.” This CPG is intended for use with The Seafood List and provides consistency, accuracy, and clarity for determining acceptable market names for seafood sold in interstate commerce.

This CPG finalizes a draft CPG issued in November 2016 and includes the following updates:

alerts FDA staff that the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, through its mandatory inspection program, regulates fish of the order Siluriformes, including catfish, and products derived from catfish

adds language to provide specimen charges relating to domestic seizure and import refusal

