Ferry Cove Shellfish to Open Huge Oyster Hatchery in Maryland

Post Online Media Seafood November 23, 2020

The privately held facility will produce juvenile eastern oysters (Crassostrea virginica) to support the growing demand.

Using advanced hatchery production techniques including a recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) and biosecurity systems, coupled with its green building design and energy efficient upgrades, Ferry Cove Shellfish aims to provide the industry with high quality, low cost larvae and seed.

In addition, it will be working to develop and implement new, innovative grow out techniques to optimise the production of shellfish and address coastal resiliency issues.

