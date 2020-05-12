FFAW-Unifor Asks For Review of Crab Prices For Newfoundland and Labrador Fishers

Barbara Dean-Simmons, Journal Pioneer Seafood May 12, 2020

ST. JOHN’S — The Fish Food and Allied Workers (FFAW), the union representing fish harvesters in Newfoundland and Labrador, has asked the province’s Standing Fish Price Setting Panel to reconsider the price set for snow crab for the 2020 season.

Earlier this month, the panel set the price at $2.90 per pound, after considering submissions from the FFAW and the Association of Seafood Processors (ASP) and assessing market reports.

The panel also left the door open for either the FFAW or the ASP to ask for a price review if new market information became available during the season.

