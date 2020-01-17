Final Words Before Belfast Officials Deliberate on Contentious Fish Farm

BELFAST, Maine — Emotions ran high as people who felt strongly about Nordic Aquafarms shared their hopes and fears with the Belfast Planning Board about the company’s plans to construct a $500 million land-based salmon fish farm near the Little River.

Around 100 people filled a conference room at the Hutchinson Center in Belfast during the final public hearing on the project Wednesday night before deliberations begin on five pending permit applications submitted by the company.

The project has been a lightning rod for opposition since it was announced two years ago, but more proponents have emerged lately. The planning board heard from both sides as they highlighted the polarization around the project.

