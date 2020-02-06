Finger Lakes Fish’s LocalCoho RAS Operation is Among the World’s First Aquaculture Production Facilities to be SQF Certified

Finger Lakes Fish Inc. is among the world’s first aquaculture production facilities to receive SQF Certification (Safe Qualified Food) for its land-based RAS (recirculating aquaculture) operation in Auburn, NY where it is growing coho salmon. Finger Lakes Fish’s Auburn, NY facility is over 40,000-square-feet in size and grows coho salmon under the LocalCoho brand.

The SQF Certification Program, administered by the Food Marketing Institute (FMI) in the United States, is benchmarked to the Global Food Safety Initiative (GFSI), a global collection of standards and requirements for food companies to practice food safety management at the same high-quality standards around the world.

“As a brand dedicated to elevating industry standards, LocalCoho strives to be an industry role model for the safety and quality of our products and facilities.” said Ed Heslop, Founder of Finger Lakes Fish. “Operating among the first SQF-certified RAS production facilities demonstrates our commitment to doing our best for our industry, for our customers, and for our environment.”

About Finger Lakes Fish / LocalCoho

LocalCoho is a producer of responsibly-raised, sushi-grade coho salmon. LocalCoho’s first facility operates in Auburn, New York and brings fresh, healthy, and sustainable coho to local markets.