Finnish S Group Commits to Responsible Seafood Farming – All Private Label Salmon and Fish Products Now ASC Certified

Utrecht, The Netherlands — Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC) is proud to highlight S Group’s growing commitment to responsible seafood farming. As of April 2025, all fresh salmon and fish products under S Group’s private label chain selection are ASC certified, reinforcing the Finnish retailer’s dedication to environmental and social responsibility in seafood sourcing.

S Group is a customer-owned Finnish network of companies in the retail and service sectors, with approximately 2,000 outlets in Finland.

“We are pleased to see a major retailer like S Group taking such decisive action to promote sustainable aquaculture,” says Ola Nyrinder, Market development manager, in the ASC Nordics team. “By choosing ASC labelled seafood, S Group is supporting responsible farming practices that protect ecosystems, ensure animal welfare, and uphold the rights and well-being of workers and local communities.”

By aligning the S-group seafood procurement policy with ASC’s rigorous standards, S Group is contributing to the responsible use of natural resources and the conservation of aquatic biodiversity.

“Sustainability is a shared journey, and the progress achieved by S Group is the result of long-term collaboration across the supply chain,” says sustainability specialist Iida Lehtimäki from S Group’s supermarket trade. “Our goal is to make sustainable choices easier for our customers, and ASC certification helps provide the transparency and trust they expect.”

In addition to ASC labelled seafood products on store shelves, customers can also find responsibly farmed salmon at certified fresh fish counters in 79 Prisma hypermarkets and S-markets across Finland. These counters are both ASC and MSC certified, ensuring a wide range of sustainably sourced seafood options.

With partners like S Group, ASC continues to lead the way in transforming aquaculture towards a more sustainable future for our oceans, freshwater resources, and communities worldwide.

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC)

Setting The Standard for Seafood.

ASC is driving the world’s leading certification programme for responsibly farmed seafood.

ASC is leading the transformation of the seafood farming industry towards environmental sustainability and social responsibility by setting the most robust standards and providing the highest assurance, integrity and transparency throughout the supply chain.

Our vision is a world where aquaculture plays a major role in supplying food and social benefits for humanity whilst minimising negative impacts on the environment.

Our standards ensure that seafood with the ASC label has been farmed with care.