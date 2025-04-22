Fish and Seafood Tops List of Most Environmentally Sustainable Protein in New Consumer Poll

Poll data highlights consumer attitudes around sustainability and affordability amid evolving landscape

Washington, D.C. – Ahead of Earth Day, the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) released new poll data revealing that a quarter of respondents believe fish and seafood is the most environmentally sustainable animal protein, closely followed by chicken. This revelation supports studies that wild fisheries have a lower greenhouse gas footprint than land-based animal proteins, making it a good choice for people prioritizing sustainability in their grocery shopping.

Americans are balancing the rising cost of living while keeping the health of the planet top of mind. The poll demonstrated some concern for the environment with grocery planning, but reveals there is significant room for growth. Global food production has a major impact on the planet, generating approximately a third of human-caused greenhouse gas emissions and contributing to climate change. Just one in five respondents say the environmental impact of their choices is frequently a consideration when grocery planning, with a third responding they consider it some of the time.

The MSC poll findings come at a time when the rising cost of living and rapid changes to global supply chains deeply impact consumer shopping behavior. The average price of food in the United States has risen by 2.8% since the beginning of 2024. In 2025, prices for all food are predicted to increase 3.2%. Through the poll, MSC sought to gain insight into whether sustainability remains a priority for Americans in the current economic climate.

Responses also revealed generational differences in consumer behavior. Gen Z and millennial shoppers, aged 18-29, are almost twice as likely as their 55+ counterparts to consider their environmental impact when grocery shopping and meal planning. Furthermore, 36% of consumers believe it’s at least somewhat important for businesses to focus on sustainability even with the rising cost of living, and over a third believe it should be the priority. A mere 8% of respondents believe businesses should focus only on affordability in food production, and not sustainability.

“It is not surprising that cost is top of mind when it comes to buying groceries these days. This data, however, shows that even amid rising prices at the cash register, Americans still want to make choices that are good for the environment, especially among younger generations,” said Erika Feller, Americas Director, Marine Stewardship Council. “I’m hopeful that American shoppers will keep the planet in mind when creating a budget-friendly meal plan, and that sustainable seafood is in everyone’s grocery cart, especially as we celebrate Earth Day.”

Finding sustainable seafood can be simple and affordable with the MSC blue fish. MSC labeled products are available at a variety of price points in grocery stores, convenience stores, independent food retailers, and some restaurants nation-wide. Around 1 in 5 shelf-stable seafood products—like canned, pouched, and tinned options—sold in U.S. grocery stores are MSC certified and carry the blue fish label according to data from the FMI Power of Seafood Report compared to MSC sales data.

Throughout April for Earth Month 2025, MSC is educating American consumers about the personal and planetary health benefits of purchasing sustainable seafood. Digital content on @MSCbluefish is spotlighting sustainable seafood recipes created by content creators and digital advertisements on Facebook, Instagram and YouTube are connecting eco-conscious consumers and health-conscious foodies with seafood that’s good for people and the planet. Out of home transit ads in Los Angeles, Seattle and Philadelphia are also directing shoppers to look for MSC labeled seafood that’s “good for you and the ocean too”.

More tips on incorporating sustainability into people’s lives on Earth Day and beyond on www.msc.org .

About the Marine Stewardship Council

The Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is a global, science-based nonprofit organization helping to protect the ocean and safeguard seafood supplies for the future. For over 25 years, the MSC has been working with scientists, fisheries, seafood companies, industry experts, retailers, conservation groups and other nonprofits to improve the way our ocean is fished through the MSC Fisheries Standard and Chain of Custody Standard. The MSC program incentivizes and rewards sustainable fishing practices globally. Through the use of the MSC blue fish label, the MSC makes it easy for everyone to identify and choose sustainable, wild-caught seafood from a certified source. Learn more at www.msc.org.

About the Poll

This poll was completed between February 21 and February 24, using Leger’s LEO panel, among n=1,007 American respondents aged 18+. Results were weighted according to age, gender, region, education, ethnicity, and number of people in the household in order to ensure a representative sample of the American population. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size yields a margin of error no greater than ±3.1%, (19 times out of 20).