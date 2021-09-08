FISH FACTOR: Pink Surge, Strong Sockeye Harvest Beats 2021 Forecast

Alaska’s 2021 salmon harvest has blown past the forecast and by Aug. 27 had topped 201 million fish, well above the 190 million projected at the start of the season.

The catch was bolstered by a surge of pink salmon to the three top producing regions — Prince William Sound, Southeast and Kodiak — combined with strong landings of sockeyes.

“Pink salmon runs are over 95 percent complete, based on average run timing. Effort drops off quickly this late in the season, so it is difficult to predict where that harvest will end up,” said Forrest Bowers, deputy director of the Commercial Fisheries Division at the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alaska Journal