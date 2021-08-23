Fish Factor: Statewide Salmon Harvest Far Exceeds 2020 Catch

Alaska’s salmon landings have passed the season’s midpoint and by Aug. 7 the statewide catch had topped 116 million fish. State managers are calling for a projected total 2021 harvest of 190 million salmon, a 61% increase over 2020.

Most of the salmon being caught now are pinks with Prince William Sound topping 35 million humpies, well over the projection of 25 million.

Pink salmon catches at Kodiak remained sluggish at just over three million so far out of a forecast calling for over 22 million.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Cordova Times