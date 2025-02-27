Fisheries Council of Canada Appoints Jason McLinton as New President

OTTAWA, ON: The Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC) is pleased to announce the appointment of Jason McLinton as the Council’s new President, effective March 24, 2025.

Jason brings over 25 years of experience in government and regulatory affairs to the position, with a strong background in both the public service and in food industry advocacy. He comes to FCC from Innovation, Science, and Economic Development (ISED) where he was a Senior Project Leader with the Grocery Task Force and Office of Consumer Affairs, and previously from the Retail Council of Canada (RCC), where he served as Vice President of the Grocery Division and Regulatory Affairs, focusing on critical areas including food safety and nutrition, supply chain resilience, and international trade.

“Jason’s extensive experience in regulatory affairs and his proven ability to advocate effectively for industry makes him the ideal leader for FCC at this pivotal time,” said Alberto Wareham, FCC’s Chair. “His expertise in navigating complex policy landscapes will be instrumental as we work to implement our 2025-2027 Strategic Plan and address the challenges and opportunities facing Canada’s seafood sector,” added Wareham.

In his role at RCC, Jason was responsible for helping shape government policy to ensure a resilient and competitive landscape for retailers. His leadership includes chairing RCC’s Food Safety and Health & Wellness Committee and serving as a board member of the National Farm Animal Care Council. This experience will serve him well as he helps FCC navigate through a challenging tariff policy and trade barrier environment.

“Canada’s seafood industry is a cornerstone of our national economy and coastal communities,” McLinton said. “I am honoured to join the Fisheries Council of Canada, and I look forward to working with our staff and members to expand market access, enhance stability and sustainable resource management, and strengthen the industry’s reputation and competitiveness in an increasingly complex global marketplace.”

The Canadian seafood industry generates approximately $9 billion in exports annually and creates tens of thousands of jobs in coastal and rural communities across the country. Canada continues to be recognized globally for its commitment to sustainable seafood production and innovative approaches to fisheries management.

For additional information, please contact:

David Martinek

Manager, Public Affairs

dmartinek@fisheriescouncil.ca

About FCC

The Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC) is the voice of Canada’s wild capture fish and seafood industry, promoting a healthy resource and prosperous industry playing a vital role in the Canadian economy. Our members include small, medium and larger-sized companies along with Indigenous enterprises that harvest and process fish from Canada’s three oceans.