Fishing for the Future Campaign Highlights Canadian Fishing Companies with a Vested Interest in Long-Term Sustainability

OTTAWA, ON: Fishermen, fisherwomen and processors provide food for tables around the world, but more importantly, they also provide support to the communities and families they care about. For many, fishing is a way of life that extends beyond the waters and into the hearts of their communities and homes. Ocean stewardship and sustainable fishing are what makes the Canadian fishing industry a valuable long-term livelihood, generation after generation.

The Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC) has created a campaign to showcase how Canadian fishing companies have a vested interest in protecting the resource for generations to come. Fishing for the Future highlights fishing companies who view long-term planning as more than just a good business decision, but as a way to support their families and communities.

“When we talk about the Canadian fishing industry, it can be difficult to imagine the individuals at its core,” said Paul Lansbergen, President, FCC. “This campaign allows us to show the human side of Canadian fisheries by profiling the boots on the ground who depend on the long-term dependability of their livelihoods.”

Two videos profile Icewater Seafoods out of Newfoundland and Labrador and (QC) out of Nunavut. Icewater Seafood is an eighth-generation family-owned cod business using fisheries science to ensure they can continue to support the community that’s come to rely on them, and QC is an Inuit birthright organization using Indigenous fishing and sustainability knowledge to create value from their waters and reinvest in growing their remote communities.

Visit www.fisheriescouncil.ca/FishingForTheFuture to view the videos, read in-depth about what Icewater Seafoods and QC are doing with their long-term outlooks and discover other Canadian fishing companies who share similar values.

-30-

The Fisheries Council of Canada (FCC) is the voice of Canada’s wild capture fish and seafood industry, promoting a healthy resource and prosperous industry playing a vital role in the Canadian economy. Our members include small, medium and larger-sized companies along with Indigenous enterprises that harvest and process fish from Canada’s three oceans.