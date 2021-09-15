Fishwife Launches 100% Traceable Tinned Smoked Salmon with Kvarøy Arctic

(Indre Kvarøy, Norwa)—Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co., a new female-led tinned seafood company, officially launches its third core product—smoked salmon sourced from third-generation Atlantic salmon farmers, Kvarøy Arctic—on September 15th (www.eatfishwife.com; SRP Salmon $12.99-$13.99 or $32.99 for a 3-pack). Founded by tinned fish evangelists—former music marketing director, Becca Millstein and television writer, podcaster, and comedian, Caroline Goldfarb—Fishwife celebrates the sexiness of tinned seafood, while supporting sustainable aquaculture, small boat fisherfolks, and microcanneries along the way. Featured in The New York Times, Vogue, Refinery29, New York Magazine, Nylon, and Conde Nast Traveler.

“This is our first tinned seafood collaboration and we’re thrilled to be partnering with a team as vibrant and visionary as Becca and Caroline,” says Kvarøy Arctic Strategic Development Officer Jennifer Bushman. “Conservas are a staple in cultural foodways that we’re seeing an increased demand for in the U.S. The recipe for this version of Kvarøy Arctic salmon with Fishwife captures the freshness and brininess of the Arctic circle with the perfect balance of smokiness ideal for the fall and winter seasons.”

Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co. is on a mission to make ethically-sourced, premium, and delicious tinned seafood a staple in every American cupboard. The brand works with small boat fisherfolk and sustainable aquaculture farms like Kvarøy Arctic to bring the vibrance of conservas culture to the American table.

“We chose to work with Kvaroy Arctic on this project because we believe in supporting the most future-facing partners in the aquaculture space. From their pioneering work using fermented microalgae as a sustainable source of Omega-3’s to their laser technologies that eliminate the use of insecticides, Kvaroy provides a fantastic example of what salmon rearing looks like when done right,” says Millstein. “With this partnership, we hope to help consumers gain a clearer understanding of the factors that combine to create a responsible aquaculture program, and why aquaculture already is and will continue to be a vital source of sustainable, nutritious, and absolutely delicious seafood.”

FEMALE FOUNDERS + ORIGIN STORY – Becca and Caroline fell in love with the artful culture around European conservas while living and traveling in Spain and Portugal. When they moved in together at the beginning of lockdown last March and were looking for quick and easy ways to throw together nutritious meals between Zoom meetings, tinned fish presented a fantastic, shelf-stable solution. When strolling the canned seafood aisle of their local grocery stores, however, they found that the available options were either pricey imported brands, or outdated, domestic brands with opaque sourcing. They started Fishwife with the goal of both bringing the allure of conservas culture abroad to the American table, and building new ethical supply chains for the next generation of tinned seafood.

RESPONSIBLE + TRANSPARENT SALMON SOURCING

Sourced directly from Kvarøy Arctic, the first finfish farm to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, and BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certification

Raised by third-generation family farmers in the icy Arctic circle with deep ocean currents that keep the water fresh

100% traceable on the IBM Food Trust blockchain from egg to tin

Fed a sustainable, nutrient-rich diet

Raised without antibiotics or chemicals

SMALL-BATCH HERITAGE CANNING – Fishwife’s Atlantic salmon is brined in extra-virgin olive oil, natural sea salt, organic garlic salt, and organic brown sugar, smoked in small batches over a mix of beech, maple, and birch wood, hand-packed, and canned by family-run cannery on the central coast of Washington.

ADDITIONAL INFORMATION – Fishwife’s tinned smoked salmon (3.5 oz)will be sold in three-packs online ($32.99, www.eatfishwife.com) and individually ($12.99 – $13.99) in retailers in Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, and more.

The smoked salmon will join Fishwife’s current offerings of smoked albacore tuna, hook-and-line caught off the Pacific Coast, smoked rainbow trout raised responsibly in Idaho, and a summertime batch of Galician sardines in extra virgin olive oil + preserved lemon.

For more information, visit eatfishwife.com or follow along on Instagram @fishwife.

About Kvarøy Arctic

Kvarøy Arctic is a third-generation Atlantic salmon farm on the Island of Kvarøy along Norway’s Arctic Circle. Led by CEO Alf-Gøran Knutsen, Production Manager Gjermund Olsen, and Operations Manager Håvard Olsen, the Kvarøy Arctic team is ushering in a new era of sustainability for salmon farming as a net producer of fish protein with a commitment to traceability and transparency through IBM blockchain technology.

Kvarøy Arctic is the first farmed finfish to carry the Fair Trade USA seal, and is BAP, ASC and Global G.A.P. certified. The salmon has the merroir of Norway’s cold, clear waters with delicate marine flavors and slight brininess. It is one of a small number of farm-raised fish certified by the American Heart Association’s® Heart-Check program. Kvarøy Arctic is actively expanding its U.S. retail presence. It is currently available at restaurants and through select retailers like Giant Eagle, Cherry Hill Market, Cox Farms Market, Acorn Acres, and Whole Foods Market U.S. locations.

Learn about the heritage of Kvarøy Arctic by visiting www.KvaroyArctic.com, Instagram @KvaroyArctic, Facebook @KvaroyArctic, and Twitter @KvaroyArctic, and use #TasteTheArctic.