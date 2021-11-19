FishWise CEO Tobias Aguirre Steps Down, Leaving Organization Well Positioned for Future Impact

Santa Cruz | Traditional, Unceded Territory of the Awaswas-speaking Uypi Tribe — Today, FishWise announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Tobias Aguirre, will leave the sustainable seafood consultancy on November 30, 2021.

“After 17 years with FishWise, we have accomplished more than I imagined possible. I believe that now is the time to make room for a new leader to take FishWise’s mission and achieve an even greater impact,” said Tobias Aguirre, FishWise CEO. “FishWise’s staff, leadership team, and board of directors have the vision and know-how to help companies and governments make progress toward environmental sustainability and social responsibility in the seafood sector. After some time to reflect and recharge, I look forward to exploring new purpose-driven opportunities for creating good in the world,” Aguirre continued.

FishWise Board of Directors Chair, George Leonard said, “Under Tobias’ leadership, FishWise established groundbreaking business partnerships, realized international prominence via the Seafood Alliance for Legality and Traceability (SALT), and now guides the seafood industry in social responsibility with the Roadmap for Improving Seafood Ethics (RISE). And, we have launched a comprehensive diversity, equity, and inclusion program to be embedded in all that FishWise does.” Leonard continued, “On behalf of the FishWise Board of Directors and staff, I am deeply grateful for Tobias’ contributions and look forward to what comes next for him.”

Over the last 17 years, FishWise expanded from a small grassroots organization with a handful of staff and local partnerships to a respected global leader in seafood sustainability. Today, FishWise’s business engagement division partners with some of the largest companies that see the business case for innovation and leadership in sustainable seafood, including Albertsons Companies, Target, and Hy-Vee, and their more than 460 suppliers in over 50 countries.

Beyond FishWise, Tobias has been a leader in the sustainable seafood movement through serving on the Board of the Conservation Alliance for Seafood Solutions, a global hub working to protect the ocean and the people that depend on it. He has worked across NGOs, companies, and governments to achieve greater alignment and served as an advisor to many organizations including Fair Trade USA, International Seafood Sustainability Foundation, Food Marketing Institute, and Sea Pact.

FishWise has posted an opening for an interim Executive Director position and will soon commence a national recruitment process to identify a new permanent leader for the organization.

FishWise’s Board of Directors is optimistic about the organization’s future. “Our partnerships, expertise, and tools will continue to transform the seafood industry as our guidance is embedded in seafood supply chains globally,” said Gideon Shaanan, longtime Board member and high-tech industry veteran.

