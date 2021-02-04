FishWise Hires New Chief Operating Officer to Accelerate Mission

Santa Cruz, California – FishWise is pleased to announce Nathan Floyd as its first chief operating officer.

“FishWise has partnered for nearly 20 years with seafood companies to implement cutting-edge sustainability programs. Now, more than ever, we must accelerate our efforts to help put the health of our oceans on a sustainable trajectory,” stated Tobias Aguirre, chief executive officer of FishWise. “We believe that this moment calls for a holistic approach to sustainable seafood that measures success through social and environmental performance, alongside profit. Nathan Floyd brings global and corporate perspectives that will be key to achieving our mission. His operational leadership will allow our organization to deepen seafood industry partnerships; engage more fully with the industry at-large in collective improvement; and publicly advocate for government policy that accelerates systems change. In the coming months we will launch a new strategic plan with these strategies at its core.”

Nathan Floyd is a growth-oriented innovator and pragmatic leader with expertise across several sectors and industries including business, legal, government, and social spaces. He has a track record of working successfully with multinational corporations on the cusp of major growth and transformational change. Prior to joining FishWise, Floyd served as COS (Chief of Staff) for Suntory Group, one of Asia’s largest food and beverage supply chains, and, through effectively driving collective goals and addressing complex challenges, he contributed to the international growth of the company. At LINE Corporation, a public technology giant, he fostered the value of analytics and going all-in to reach new horizons. Floyd seeks to inspire change makers globally to establish the next frontiers of sustainable growth in every walk of life.

“Growing up in New Orleans, I learned firsthand the impact of coastal restoration, biodiversity, and how sustainability projects must intersect with and support thriving communities,” said Floyd. “I am excited to join FishWise because the sustainability of our oceans and the teaming world of life within and around them is a cause that has always been near and dear to my heart.”

The complex environmental and social issues in seafood require ambitious goals and organizations willing to raise the bar on their own work. For almost two decades, FishWise has refined its services and approach to meet the ever-growing and evolving challenge of sustaining ocean ecosystems and the people who depend on them.

To learn more about FishWise and its services, visit here.

FishWise is a nonprofit sustainable seafood consultancy based in Santa Cruz, CA, that takes a holistic approach to sustainability and aims to transform how the global seafood industry does business in order to protect ocean health and workers' rights. Offering expertise that is trusted by human rights and conservation organizations, seafood buyers and suppliers, and government representatives, FishWise offers a range of services that empower businesses and a diverse community of collaborators to lead the transition to a sustainable, ethically responsible seafood industry.