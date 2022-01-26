FishWise Welcomes Joan Eads as Interim Executive Director

Santa Cruz, California – FishWise is pleased to announce Joan Eads as the Interim Executive Director of the non-profit sustainable seafood consultancy. With over 25 years of non-profit leadership experience, Eads is renowned for helping organizations excel and attract top executive candidates during leadership transitions. Her appointment follows the departure of the organization’s former CEO, Tobias Aguirre, last November. “Joan is uniquely qualified for this position with her multiple experiences as an interim Executive Director. Her proven excellence in operations, finance, and organizational development will help to position the organization to successfully recruit a permanent leader. The Board of Directors is delighted to welcome Joan to complement the strong leadership team, staff, and organization at FishWise,” said FishWise Board of Directors Chair, George Leonard.

Ashley Greenley, FishWise’s Business Engagement Division Director said, “We’re thrilled to welcome Joan aboard. Her breadth of experience in non-profit leadership will be invaluable in providing continuity and positioning FishWise for an exciting new chapter at the organization. Joan’s skillset is a great addition to the technical expertise we have on hand. She’s exactly the type of leader you want at the helm during a transition.”

Over the last 18 years, FishWise has grown from a small, grassroots organization, with a handful of staff and local business partnerships, to a respected global leader in seafood sustainability. The non-profit consultancy specializes in working with seafood industry and government actors to address risks of illegal fishing and human and labor rights abuses in seafood supply chains. FishWise and its business partners, which includes major U.S. retailers such as Albertsons Companies, Target, and Hy-Vee, have earned a reputation for developing industry-leading seafood sustainability programs. The organization’s reach affects more than 460 seafood suppliers in 50 countries. Recently, FishWise expanded its social responsibility services to complement guidance on its updated Roadmap for Improving Seafood Ethics (RISE) platform, including the launch of a new Social Responsibility Coaching Program. The Seafood Alliance for Legality and Traceability continues to apply the Traceability Principles to real-world seafood traceability work around the world, including initiatives in Peru, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Tanzania.

“I am excited to join FishWise to support and accelerate the organization’s unique approach to sustainable seafood,” said Eads, FishWise Interim Executive Director. The FishWise Board of Directors anticipates launching a search for a permanent Executive Director in the coming months.

FishWise is a non-profit sustainable seafood consultancy based in Santa Cruz, CA, that takes a holistic approach to sustainability to protect ocean health and workers’ rights. Offering expertise trusted by labor and human rights and conservation organizations, seafood buyers and suppliers, and government representatives, FishWise offers a range of services that empower businesses and a diverse community of collaborators to lead the transition to a sustainable, ethically responsible seafood industry. Please visit FishWise.org and follow FishWise’s work on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter for more information.