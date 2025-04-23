Florida Creek Restoration Benefits Fish and People in Jacksonville

The restoration of McCoys Creek with NOAA funds is creating fish habitat and recreational space for community members. It also takes 150 homes out of the flood zone.

NOAA Fisheries’ Office of Habitat Conservation doesn’t restore habitat that only benefits fish and other marine species: Our work also supports and protects local communities. One example is an ongoing NOAA-funded initiative to restore a degraded tidal creek in the heart of Jacksonville, Florida, with input from community members.

Whenever heavy rainstorms passed through Jacksonville, local news crews would head to McCoys Creek and wait. They knew the industrialized creek would overflow its banks and flood the neighboring roads and homes. Eventually, a car would approach the flood waters and attempt to drive through. When the driver got stuck, the rescue operation would make the evening newscast.

