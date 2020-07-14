Florida Keys Leaders Want Restaurants to Close a Bit Early During Lobster Miniseason

When lobster “miniseason” rolls around at the end of the month, Monroe County leaders plan to have a nightly curfew for restaurants from 11 p.m. to 5 a.m. in an effort to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the Florida Keys.

The five county commissioners Wednesday showed no desire to ask the state to cancel the annual two-day event that draws thousands to South Florida, particularly the Keys, to hunt their bag limit of spiny lobster before the regular eight-month season opens Aug. 6.

But they were concerned about crowds filling the streets late at night.

