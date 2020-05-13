Florida’s Aaron Welch, III Joins Gulf Seafood Foundation Board

Aaron Welch, III, owner and operator of Two Docks Shellfish in Bradenton, FL, has agreed to join the Board of Directors of the Gulf Seafood Foundation. Welch joins Ed Chiles as the board’s second representative from the Sunshine State.

Welch holds a law degree from Emory University in Atlanta, as well as a Ph.D. from the University of Miami’s Abess Center for Ecosystem Science and Policy. Two Docks Shellfish grows clams on aquaculture leases in Tampa Bay. He and is dad, Aaron Welch, Jr., started the clamming operations in 2014 after he attended a seminar featuring a session on aquaculture.

“The Gulf Seafood Foundation has been a fantastic broad spectrum resource for everyone in the seafood business,” said Welch. “They have been the source of getting the word out to both the seafood community, as well consumers and legislators, on the issues facing fishermen, processors, distributors of Gulf of Mexico seafood.”

