Florida’s Aaron Welch, III Joins Gulf Seafood Foundation Board

Ed Lallo, Gulf Seafood News Seafood May 13, 2020

Aaron Welch, III, owner and operator of Two Docks Shellfish in Bradenton, FL, has agreed to join the Board of Directors of the Gulf Seafood Foundation.   Welch joins Ed Chiles as the board’s second representative from the Sunshine State.

Welch holds a law degree from Emory University in Atlanta, as well as a Ph.D. from the University of Miami’s Abess Center for Ecosystem Science and Policy. Two Docks Shellfish grows clams on aquaculture leases in Tampa Bay.  He and is dad, Aaron Welch, Jr., started the clamming operations in 2014 after he attended a seminar featuring a session on aquaculture.

“The Gulf Seafood Foundation has been a fantastic broad spectrum resource for everyone in the seafood business,” said Welch.  “They have been the source of getting the word out to both the seafood community, as well consumers and legislators, on the issues facing fishermen, processors, distributors of Gulf of Mexico seafood.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Gulf Seafood News

Related Articles

Seafood

Gulf Seafood Foundation Announces New Board Officers

March 22, 2019 Ed Lallo, Gulf Seafood News

The Gulf Seafood Foundation has announced a new slate of officers for 2019. Former Sysco Louisiana Seafood chairman Jim Gossen, a native of Lafayette, LA living in Houston, TX, will remain as the President of the organization formed to support and promote the high standards of the Gulf’s vast commercial and recreational fisheries industry.

Seafood

Bravo Top Chef Creates Dinner to Benefit Florida Oyster Farmers and Gulf Seafood Foundation at Barleybrine

April 12, 2019 Ed Lallo, Gulf Seafood News

Oyster aquaculture is a big investment, a big investment that can easily be washed away by the winds of a mighty hurricane. After Hurricane Michael hit the Florida coast in 2018 there were no news cameras focusing on the damaged crops of Gulf oyster farmers. There was no coverage of lost equipment, lost production, lost profit and lost dreams.

Seafood

Pensacola Barleybrine Oyster & Craft Beer Weekend Benefits Gulf Seafood Foundation

February 28, 2019 Blue Collards staff and Ed Lallo, Gulf Seafood Foundation

Craft brewers and celebrity chefs from across the South are rallying with beer-loving foodies to help Florida seafood workers affected by Hurricane Michael. Barleybrine Oyster & Craft Beer Weekend is an effort to raise funds for the Gulf Seafood Foundation’s “Helping Hands” relief efforts providing work gloves and other compensation to Gulf fishermen.