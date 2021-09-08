Flounder Population Hits Historic Low in SC. What Local Biologists Propose to Fix it

Pursuing southern flounder in brackish waters of salt marshes and rivers is a popular pastime in Beaufort County and across South Carolina.

But the population of the unusual fish that has two eyes on its left side and swims sideways is markedly declining.

New fishing restrictions went into effect in July in South Carolina to address the problem. And another effort, this one based in Beaufort County, is under way to increase the population of the popular, bottom-dwelling finfish that fools its prey by disguising itself.

