Food Co. Issues Allergy Alert on Ankimo Monkfish Liver

JJWV Marketing Corporation of Santa Fe Springs, California is recalling Ankimo Monkfish Liver because it may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.

Ankimo Monkfish Liver was distributed in California through retailers at Little Tokyo Market Place and H Marts, and it reached consumers through retail stores shelves.

Vacuum packed with red label with white “ANKIMO” lettering. UPC number is 894042-002562, expiring either October 21st or 22nd of 2026, and expiring October 17, 2027. You can find it in the frozen food section.

There were “No illnesses” have been reported to date.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that product containing the milk protein was in packaging that did not properly label the presence of milk.

Consumers who have purchased the ANKIMO Monkfish Liver are urged not to consume the products and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-562-906-9988 from 8:00 am to 5:00 pm, Monday through Friday, Pacific Standard Time.

This recall is being made with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.