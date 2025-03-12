Foppen’s All-New ASC Labeled Hot Smoked Norwegian Salmon Bites Debut at H-E-B

Premium, ready-to-eat Norwegian salmon is smoked to perfection and certified responsibly farmed

AUSTIN, TX – H-E-B shoppers have a fresh, flavorful reason to explore the seafood aisle this spring. The grocer recently debuted Foppen’s all-new, ASC labeled Hot Smoked Norwegian Atlantic Salmon Bites – Garlic & Herb. These bite-sized, ready-to-eat salmon pieces are rich in smoky flavor, marinated in savory garlic and herbs, and certified as responsibly farmed by the Aquaculture Stewardship Council (ASC).

Foppen – founded in 1918 – marries traditional smoking methods with modern products and flavors to produce premium quality smoked salmon available at grocers and restaurants worldwide. ASC is a global nonprofit impact organization leading the world’s strictest certification and labeling program for responsibly farmed seafood. Products with ASC’s sea green label have been raised with care on certified farms practicing environmental sustainability and social responsibility.

Smoked over a proprietary blend of oak and beech wood for a deep yet delicate flavor, Foppen’s Hot Smoked Norwegian Atlantic Salmon Bites deliver on taste, convenience and sustainability – perfect for snacking, salads or effortless meal prep. Available at select H-E-B locations in 4 oz. packs, they offer a premium, responsibly sourced seafood option that aligns with today’s demand for easy, high-quality protein.

A Powerful Addition to ASC’s National Marketing Campaign

Foppen launches its newest ASC labeled product amid the nonprofit’s multiyear North American marketing campaign to build awareness, interest and understanding of the value behind the ASC label and certification program. Its ‘Sea Green. Be Green.’ tagline helps shoppers connect delicious seafood with responsible sourcing right at point of sale.

Foppen’s new salmon bites expand the growing footprint of ASC labeled and certified responsible seafood products available at retailers nationwide.

“We love it when food trends combine, and in this case, Foppen and H-E-B have brought to market a healthy and convenient new product that also gives shoppers a chance to make a difference,” said Athena Davis, Marketing Manager, ASC North America. “Demand for high quality value-added products is on the rise, while today’s shoppers increasingly want to know more about where their seafood came from and how it was raised. We are thrilled to see on-trend seafood that meets consumers’ needs and has positive impacts for people and planet.”

About the Aquaculture Stewardship Council

Responsible seafood starts at the farm. ASC’s sea green label assures shoppers that:

The strictest standards are in place to improve farm practices.

Certified seafood in stores actually comes from certified farms.

Certified farms continue to meet the highest standards.

We are constantly working toward greater sustainability.

ASC is the only certification program that can verify your farmed seafood is what it claims to be, where it came from, how it was raised and how it got to you. Learn more at SeaGreenBeGreen.com and follow @asc.usa on Instagram.