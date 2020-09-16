For Those Caught Up in Everything Bagel Flavor Craze, SeaPak Unveils Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp

ST. SIMONS ISLAND, Ga. – Seizing on the popularity of everything bagel seasoning with consumers, SeaPak is adding its own version of the savory blend of spices to one of its best-selling seafood items, beginning in September.

The frozen seafood leader will be bringing SeaPak Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp to the freezer aisle in a variety of retail locations and grocery chains around the country.

Originally an eclectic mixture of toppings created specifically for bagels, everything bagel seasoning in recent years has found its way onto a wide assortment of foods. The seasoning combination on SeaPak Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp will feature sesame seeds, salt, poppy seeds, dried garlic and dried onion.

“This trend keeps growing and growing,” said Kristen Beadon, the director of marketing for SeaPak Shrimp & Seafood Co. “Our Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp brings an entirely new dimension to the value-added shrimp category, and with so many families eating at home more than ever now, we’re excited to launch something new for our customers to try!”

The product should prove especially attractive to consumers looking for quick-and-easy meal fixes, as well as comfortable cooks who enjoy working with new flavors in the kitchen.

Each 12-ounce package of SeaPak Everything Bagel Butterfly Shrimp will contain 9 ounces of crispy butterfly shrimp in the everything bagel seasoning, plus 3 ounces of cream cheese chive dipping sauce. The tail-on shrimp are 4-star Best Aquaculture Practices certified, and the seasoned items are designed for conventional ovens, toaster ovens and air fryers.

The suggested retail price will be $8.99 per package.

About SeaPak

SeaPak has been using coastal-inspired recipes to make great-tasting shrimp and seafood for more than 70 years. The company is committed to helping busy families reduce stress and increase wellness by offering mindful, authentic, quality seafood products. The trusted name for delicious seafood products since 1948, SeaPak today produces America’s No. 1-selling retail frozen shrimp brand within the specialty seafood category. SeaPak is highly regarded within the seafood industry for its adherence to the utmost in quality standards and its commitment to resource management and sustainability. Learn more about the brand and its commitment to sustainability here.