Fortune International Announces Agreement to Acquire Boston Sword & Tuna

BENSENVILLE, Ill. & BOSTON- Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune” or the “Company”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, announced today the signing of an agreement to acquire Boston Sword & Tuna (“BST”), one of the largest fresh seafood distributors in the United States. The transaction is expected to close within the next 60 days.

“We’re excited at the prospect of our agreement to acquire Boston Sword & Tuna, one of the most respected seafood distributors on the East Coast with a superior management team and hugely loyal customer base,” said Sean O’Scannlain, President and CEO of Fortune International.

“We’ve long admired Fortune and have deep respect for Sean and his team, who we’ve known for over 20 years,” said Michael Scola, CEO of Boston Sword & Tuna. “We’re excited at the prospect of joining Fortune to broaden and strengthen our national platform.”

Fortune International, LLC

Fortune International, LLC, is the parent operating company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor and distributor providing white-tablecloth restaurants, private clubs, elegant hotels and gourmet retail stores with the finest quality fresh, live, and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. The company handles more than 20,000 seafood and gourmet products daily, selected to exceed the high standards embraced by its quality focused customer base. Fortune currently services more than 15,000 customers throughout the United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles, and nationally through FedEx and common carriers. For more information, visit www.fortunefishco.net.

Boston Sword & Tuna

Founded in 2003 in Boston, Boston Sword & Tuna (BST) is one of the largest and most reliable seafood distributors in the United States. Led by CEO Michael Scola, President Larry Dore and VP Paul Scola, BST services more than 650 customers across retail, wholesale and distributor end markets with a focus on high customer service, quality, premium product and custom specifications.