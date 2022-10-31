Fortune International Appoints Ian Navarro as First Chief Marketing Officer

BENSENVILLE, Ill.– Fortune International, LLC (“Fortune”), the country’s leading processor, distributor and importer of quality seafood, meats and gourmet products, today announced the appointment of Ian Navarro as the company’s first Chief Marketing Officer, effective today. He will join the company’s executive leadership team and report to President and CEO Sean O’Scannlain.

Within this role, Mr. Navarro will lead all aspects of Fortune’s marketing and execution, including brand and performance marketing, e-commerce, product development, and client relationship management. He will also work closely with Fortune’s acquisitions to develop a single marketing plan for Fortune Fish & Gourmet, as well as support sourcing and distribution teams to ensure that innovation within product and supply chains meet client needs. Since 2012, Fortune has completed 14 acquisitions of food distributors nationally.

“As we continue to mature our marketing efforts, Ian will provide significant experience in advancing our marketing strategies to grow our revenue and profitability,” Fortune’s CEO O’Scannlain commented. “Over the last three years, Fortune has more than tripled in size, expanding operations from our Midwestern roots across the Northeast and South, as well as adding hundreds of new clients, employees and partner relationships. We welcome Ian to our growing Fortune family.”

Mr. Navarro commented: “I have worked in food distribution for almost 20 years and am thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Sean and his exceptional team at Fortune. The company’s growth has been nothing short of phenomenal, and I hope to be able to continue to support and promote the company’s journey into national market leadership.”

Prior to joining Fortune, Mr. Navarro was the Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President of Sales at What Chefs Want, a specialty foods distributor in Louisville, Ky., where he spent 10 years leading sales and company marketing, creating new methods of client product interaction and establishing and promoting products for adjacent markets. Before that, Mr. Navarro oversaw sales efforts for Tennessee, Kentucky and Mississippi at Atlanta Foods International while based out of Nashville, Tenn., where he played a key role in marketing, sales and client-relationship management.

Fortune International, LLC

Fortune International, LLC, is the parent operating company of Fortune Fish & Gourmet, a full-service processor and distributor providing white-tablecloth restaurants, private clubs, elegant hotels and gourmet retail stores with the finest quality fresh, live, and frozen seafood and gourmet foods. The company handles more than 20,000 seafood and gourmet products daily, selected to exceed the high standards embraced by its quality focused customer base. Fortune currently services more than 15,000 customers throughout the United States with a fleet of refrigerated vehicles, and nationally through FedEx and common carriers. For more information, visit www.fortunefishco.net.