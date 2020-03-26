Fresh Seafood Packaging Market to Reach US$ 19.02 Billion Globally, by the end of 2027

SEATTLE — The global fresh seafood packaging market was valued at US$ 11.81 billion in 2018, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.44% over the forecast period (2019-2027).

Definition of Market:

Packaging is considered as one of the most essential component of modern lifestyle, owing to rising inclination of the consumers towards convenience of using the products. Moreover, the market is experiencing growth owing to increasing demand of healthy products for consumption and easy availability of fresh seafood due to effective packaging solutions. Fresh seafood packaging is designed in such a manner that it is capable of meeting all the packaging requirements within the supply chain for ensuring that the texture, taste, and nutritive qualities of the food are preserved.

