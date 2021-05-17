Friend of the Sea Reaffirms Season Brands’ Certification for Sustainable Seafood Products

Friend of the Sea, the global certification standard for products and services that respect and protect the marine environment, is pleased to renew Season Brand’s certification, proving their enduring commitment to sustainable practices in the production of its seafood products.

Thus, Season Brand from R.A.B. Food Group will continue to display the Friend of the Sea label on its premium canned seafood products, including sardines, mackerels & anchovies.

Over its 100 years of history, Season Brand has worked relentlessly to bring healthy and sustainable products to consumers, caring for the fishermen’s work and the protection of the environment. By supporting sustainable fishing practices, Season Brand ensures the conservation of delicate ecosystems for future generations.

“Sustainability anchors our brand. Therefore, partnering with Friend of the Sea is a choice consistent with our philosophy. Moreover, the excellent reputation that Friend of the Sea holds in the industry assures our retail partners and consumers that we are committed to sustainability and focused on delivering environmentally safe products”, a company’s spokesperson said.

Ever since earning the Friend of the Sea certification in 2012, the Season Brand has consistently complied with the sustainability criteria, helping preserve the marine species and their surrounding ecosystems. The company has fostered measures to fulfill this goal, such as working with fishermen that use nets specially designed to eliminate bycatch, prevent catching immature fish and minimize the impact on the seabed.

“We’re thrilled to continue partnering with the Season Brand family in its 100th anniversary. We want consumers to know that by buying these sustainable and responsibly sourced products, they are contributing to preserving the oceans”, said Paolo Bray, Friend of the Sea Founder and Director.

Sustainable seafood includes products that are caught or farmed using methods respectful of the long-term viability of the species, the integrity and health of the oceans, and the dependant communities’ livelihood.

About Friend of the Sea

Friend of the Sea, a World Sustainability Organization project, awards sustainable practices in Fisheries, Aquaculture, Fishmeal, and Omega-3 Fish Oil. The organization promotes projects related to restaurants, sustainable shipping, whale and dolphin-watching, aquaria, ornamental fish, UV creams, and others. It is the only sustainable fisheries and aquaculture certification program recognized and supervised globally by European National Accreditation Agencies.

For more information, visit: https://friendofthesea.org/