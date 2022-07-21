Full Schedule Announced for 9th Annual Boston Seafood Festival

BOSTON, MA – The 9th Annual Boston Seafood Festival is proud to announce its 2022 schedule of events, which includes music, education, and cultural performances throughout the day. Scheduled for Sunday, August 7th, 2022 from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. on Boston’s historic Fish Pier, the Boston Seafood Festival features children’s activities, chef demonstrations, and exhibits on the seafood industry and the sustainable practices it employs.

Festival tickets are currently on sale at bostonseafoodfestival.org. General admission tickets are $20 for adults, $7 for children aged six through 12, and free for children aged five and under. Lobster Bake tickets include general admission and are on sale for $55.95

Sponsored by Boston Fisheries Foundation, this year’s Festival showcases the Battle of the Shuckers oyster-shucking competition, the newest inductions into the 2022 Seafood Hall of Fame, two Harpoon Brewery Beer Gardens, Clarke Kitchen demonstrations from area chefs, and more.

More than seafood, the festival educates the public about the fishing industry and the people, practices, and innovations which power one of the epicenters for the region’s fisheries. Children can enjoy a variety of activities and entertainment including live music, roving pirates, and other characters from under the sea. A portion of all proceeds support the Boston Fisheries Foundation, a non-profit organization created to preserve, sustain, and share the region’s seafood and maritime heritage.

The Boston Seafood Festival is supported by its event sponsors, including Marcus Partners, Boston Sword and Tuna, John Nagle Co., Harpoon, The Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries, Win Waste Innovations, Alta, and more. For more information, tickets, and a complete list of activities, please visit www.bostonseafoodfestival.org. Find event updates on the Boston Seafood Festival Facebook page, @BostonSeaFest on Twitter, or join the conversation by using #BostonSeaFest.

Interested media may reserve credentials for event access before 5:00 p.m., on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Please e-mail T.K. Skenderian at tkskenderian@conventures.com for access and logistics.

About the Boston Fisheries Foundation:

The Boston Fisheries Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization created to preserve, sustain, and share the region’s seafood and maritime heritage, and the regional economy it supports. The BFF works to protect our oceans and fisheries while promoting Boston’s historic Fish Pier. The BFF created the Boston Seafood Festival to celebrate Boston’s rich fishing history, its bustling economic impact, and its bright, sustainable future.