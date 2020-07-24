FWC’s New Stone Crab Regulations Spark Economic Concerns For Fisheries

The global coronavirus pandemic cut the 2019-2020 stone crab season short, and new regulations designed to curb overfishing have the industry worried about further economic harm.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission on Wednesday approved four regulation changes.

“Florida’s stone crab fishery has experienced a long-term decline in harvest and is likely undergoing overfishing,” an FWC news release says. “FWC staff worked with stakeholders on these changes that are intended to increase the stone crab population and build resiliency in the fishery.”

