GAPP, 7-Eleven Team Up On Limited Time Wild Alaska Pollock Offering For Second Year

SEATTLE, Wash.—As part of its North American Partnership Program, 7-Eleven will launch a new Wild Alaska Pollock item perfect for convenience store customers looking for a protein-packed snack, the Association of Genuine Alaska Pollock Producers (GAPP) announced today. The new Wild Alaska Pollock Fish Bites can curb that snack-craving with five breaded bites of mild, flaky Wild Alaska Pollock with an herbed tartar sauce dipping cup. These fun new ‘bites’ will be available for a limited time while supplies last and will retail for5/$3.69 every day and 5/$3.00 on Fridays for 7Rewards members.

“We’re pleased that once again 7-Eleven is sourcing this sustainable, versatile and nutritious fish—Wild Alaska Pollock—for their Lenten season limited time offering,” said Craig Morris, GAPP CEO. “This delicious snacking option will once again put Wild Alaska Pollock front and center by name and by story and we’re proud to work with 7-Eleven on this new product introduction!”

“We got such great reviews on the Alaskan Pollock sandwich last year, we knew we had to bring back a seasonal fish option for our customers in 2021” said Anjuli Wilkie, 7-Eleven senior category manager of hot food, “Because we’re all about convenience and offering delicious, easy-to-eat food, Fish Bites is the perfect grab-and-go option.”

Last year, GAPP teamed up with the leading convenience store chain on its Wild Alaska Pollock fish sandwich which was very successful and brought valuable insights back to the industry through the partnership reporting process. This year, the partnership aims to take a bite out of the growing snacking market and marry that with the convenience renowned by 7-Eleven customers.

“The convenience industry continues to experience growth in the U.S., even despite the pandemic and we are excited to be collaborating with the world’s largest convenience store chain, 7-Eleven, for the second year in a row,” said Craig Morris, Chief Executive Officer of GAPP. “This collaboration is exactly what the program was designed to do — respond to consumer trends and meet them exactly where they are with Wild Alaska Pollock.”

The North American Partnership Program was conceived by the GAPP Board of Directors to recognize and provide support for companies throughout the Wild Alaska Pollock industry who are looking to bring new, innovative products to market or introduce the fish to food influencers and decision-makers at forums where it hasn’t previously had visibility. Over the course of the program’s history, GAPP has now obligated over $5 million toward this important initiative.

Each partner brings equal or greater funds to the table, meaning that for every dollar of GAPP investment, there is at least a one-to-one, and in most cases greater, investment in bringing WAP to new channels and consumers. While exact partner investments will remain confidential, GAPP investments have been more than quadrupled with matching partner funds. All partners also use the new, approved GAPP messaging that has been compiled based on the extensive consumer research conducted by GAPP this year in an effort to build our Wild Alaska Pollock narrative domestically and create familiarity for our fish’s attributes among consumers.